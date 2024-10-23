Left Menu

Thrilling Wins in Pro Cricket League: Tigers and Kings Triumph

The Pro Cricket League's opening matches witnessed the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers beating the Gurugram Patriots by five wickets, and the Rajasthan Kings chasing a formidable target to defeat the Noida Eagles by four wickets with an over to spare.

Team Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers (Photo: PCL). Image Credit: ANI
The Pro Cricket League's opening day delivered thrilling victories, starting with the Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers overcoming the Gurugram Patriots by five wickets. After winning the toss and opting to field, the Tigers' decision quickly paid dividends as Shahbaz Nadeem struck twice in the opening over, jeopardizing the Patriots' innings.

Despite recovery efforts by Harpreet Singh Sunny and Sami Shinwari, who scored 44 and an unbeaten 46 respectively, the Patriots posted a modest 141/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, the Bhawani Tigers ensured a steady chase, with contributions from Sanjeev Adhana and Peter Trego, while Amit Nagar's unbeaten 32 secured the win comfortably.

The day's excitement peaked with the Rajasthan Kings' remarkable chase against the Noida Eagles. Ankit Narwal and Sudhanshu Solanki's explosive batting set a daunting target of 208/5 for the Kings. Aided by strong performances from Rajat Singh and Subodh Bhati, the Kings chased down the target with ease, sealing a thrilling four-wicket victory with an over to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

