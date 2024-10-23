Left Menu

Zimbabwe Sets Record-Breaking T20I Total Against Gambia

Zimbabwe achieved the highest-ever team total in T20I history with a score of 344 for 4 against Gambia during the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier. Skipper Sikander Raza led the charge with an unbeaten 133. Zimbabwe's innings featured 27 sixes, setting a new record for Test-playing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:24 IST
Zimbabwe Sets Record-Breaking T20I Total Against Gambia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In an extraordinary display of power batting, Zimbabwe posted the highest-ever team total in T20 International history, amassing 344 for 4 against Gambia in the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier on Wednesday. Zimbabwe's skipper, Sikander Raza, played a pivotal role with a remarkable unbeaten 133, comprising 15 towering sixes.

The team's achievement broke the previous record set by Nepal, who had scored 314 against Mongolia in the Asian Games the previous year. Despite the fireworks, Raza fell short of the world record for most sixes in a T20 innings, a title held by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan with 18 sixes.

The match also saw Gambia's Musa Jobarteh becoming the most expensive bowler in T20I history, conceding 93 runs in four overs. This outing surpassed Sri Lankan Kasun Rajitha's previous record of 75 runs given in the same duration. Zimbabwe's record-breaking feat highlights the disparity in international cricket matchups following the ICC's decision to grant T20I status to all affiliated member nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024