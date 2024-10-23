Zimbabwe Sets Record-Breaking T20I Total Against Gambia

In an extraordinary display of power batting, Zimbabwe posted the highest-ever team total in T20 International history, amassing 344 for 4 against Gambia in the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier on Wednesday. Zimbabwe's skipper, Sikander Raza, played a pivotal role with a remarkable unbeaten 133, comprising 15 towering sixes.

The team's achievement broke the previous record set by Nepal, who had scored 314 against Mongolia in the Asian Games the previous year. Despite the fireworks, Raza fell short of the world record for most sixes in a T20 innings, a title held by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan with 18 sixes.

The match also saw Gambia's Musa Jobarteh becoming the most expensive bowler in T20I history, conceding 93 runs in four overs. This outing surpassed Sri Lankan Kasun Rajitha's previous record of 75 runs given in the same duration. Zimbabwe's record-breaking feat highlights the disparity in international cricket matchups following the ICC's decision to grant T20I status to all affiliated member nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)