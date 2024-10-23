Revving Up: Mexico City Grand Prix Highlights and Predictions

As the 2023 Formula One season continues to captivate motorsport fans, the Mexico City Grand Prix is gearing up to be a major spectacle. Scheduled at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, this round will significantly impact the standings, with Red Bull and Ferrari making strong showings.

Max Verstappen, having won the last five of six races in Mexico, is a favorite, while Charles Leclerc secured this year's pole position for Ferrari with a time of one minute, 17.166 seconds. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, although yet to win this season, remains a crowd favorite as the sole Mexican on the grid.

As teams vie for supremacy, Ferrari tops the all-time win list, followed closely by McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull. Seven different drivers have claimed victory this season — the most diverse spread since 2012, promising a race filled with excitement and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)