Indian Olympic Association's Leadership Turmoil Delays Key Meeting
The Indian Olympic Association's Special General Meeting, originally set for October 25, was postponed due to ongoing conflicts between president P T Usha and the executive council. This infighting follows accusations of mismanagement and contentious issues like CEO appointments and corruption allegations against the treasurer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Olympic Association's Special General Meeting, initially slated for October 25, has been postponed amid ongoing disputes among its top officials.
President P T Usha faces mounting accusations of mismanagement from the Executive Council members, further fueling the association's internal conflicts since the Paris Olympics.
The rescheduled meeting, now set for November 10, aims to tackle pressing issues including staffing disputes and allegations of misconduct against certain officials, highlighting the association's ongoing challenges.
