Indian Olympic Association's Leadership Turmoil Delays Key Meeting

The Indian Olympic Association's Special General Meeting, initially slated for October 25, has been postponed amid ongoing disputes among its top officials.

President P T Usha faces mounting accusations of mismanagement from the Executive Council members, further fueling the association's internal conflicts since the Paris Olympics.

The rescheduled meeting, now set for November 10, aims to tackle pressing issues including staffing disputes and allegations of misconduct against certain officials, highlighting the association's ongoing challenges.

