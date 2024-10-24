Eddie Jones' Bold Line-Up: Japan's Brave Blossoms Gear Up for All Blacks Showdown

Eddie Jones has injected fresh excitement into Japan's rugby squad by naming Yoshitaka Yazaki, a standout fullback, and two debutant players for their test against the formidable All Blacks this Saturday at Yokohama's International Stadium.

The 20-year-old Yazaki, celebrated as one of Japan's most promising rugby talents, returns after last appearing in the Pacific Nations Cup. This strategic selection is among five significant changes to the team that faced a heavy defeat against Fiji last month, with Jone Naikabula resuming his position on the wing and veteran Kazuki Himeno reclaiming his role at openside flanker.

Japan, yet to secure a victory in five encounters with the All Blacks, is setting a hopeful stage under the leadership of captain Harumichi Tatekawa. The squad's composition suggests a strategic physicality, challenging an assertive New Zealand lineup named earlier this week by their coach, Scott Robertson.

