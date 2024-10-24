Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Team India's Selection Choices in New Zealand Series

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his concerns over Team India's decision-making for the second Test against New Zealand. Gavaskar branded the choice to include Washington Sundar at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav as a potentially hasty move.

The changes come after India's loss to New Zealand in the first Test, where Rohit Sharma's side was bowled out for just 46 runs. Gavaskar observed that while Sundar's inclusion may be to bolster the batting, it hints at Team India's nervousness.

However, former India batsman Sanjay Manjerakar offered a contrasting opinion, commending Rohit Sharma's strategic inclusions of Akash Deep and Washington Sundar. He hailed the decision as sensible, aligning with the current form and pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)