Taylor Moore Takes Lead at Zozo Championship with Stunning Round

Taylor Moore led the Zozo Championship with a 7-under 63 in Japan. Close contenders include Max Greyserman, Nico Echavarria, and Eric Cole, all shooting 64. Local favorites struggled, with Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion Collin Morikawa lagging behind. Xander Schauffele faced challenges, finishing with a 3-over 73.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Inzai | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:13 IST
  • Japan

Taylor Moore led the first round of the Zozo Championship in Japan with an impressive 7-under 63 on Thursday. The PGA Tour event saw close competition from Max Greyserman, Nico Echavarria, and Eric Cole, who each finished a mere shot behind with rounds of 64 at Narashino Country Club.

Moore's performance was highlighted by an eagle on the 18th hole, achieved with a successful long chip-in. Meanwhile, Greyserman, playing his first tournament in two months, balanced rest and play in recent weeks. Eric Cole, still in search of his first tour victory, is eager after last year's play-off loss at the Honda Classic.

The tournament challenges continued for others. Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama finished with a 1-over 71, while defending champion Collin Morikawa ended with a 69. Xander Schauffele encountered significant difficulties following a poor tee shot, resulting in a 3-over 73.

(With inputs from agencies.)

