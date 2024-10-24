Taylor Moore Takes Lead at Zozo Championship with Stunning Round
Taylor Moore led the first round of the Zozo Championship in Japan with an impressive 7-under 63 on Thursday. The PGA Tour event saw close competition from Max Greyserman, Nico Echavarria, and Eric Cole, who each finished a mere shot behind with rounds of 64 at Narashino Country Club.
Moore's performance was highlighted by an eagle on the 18th hole, achieved with a successful long chip-in. Meanwhile, Greyserman, playing his first tournament in two months, balanced rest and play in recent weeks. Eric Cole, still in search of his first tour victory, is eager after last year's play-off loss at the Honda Classic.
The tournament challenges continued for others. Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama finished with a 1-over 71, while defending champion Collin Morikawa ended with a 69. Xander Schauffele encountered significant difficulties following a poor tee shot, resulting in a 3-over 73.
