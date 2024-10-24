New Zealand Survives Spin Test, Pushes to 201-5 on Day One in Pune

New Zealand faced a challenging start against spin bowling but rallied to score 201-5 by tea on the first day of the second test match against India in Pune. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra led the charge with impressive half-centuries.

Conway fell for 76, while Ravindra contributed 65 before both were retired by India's bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout performer for the hosts, securing 3-48 in a dominant spell that unsettled the New Zealand lineup.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, New Zealand initially made a strong start, but quickly found themselves tested by India's tactical spin attack. The match continues to pose a significant challenge for India, who are aiming to preserve their winning streak on home soil after a series-opening loss in Bengaluru.

