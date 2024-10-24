Owen Coyle's Winning Vision: Extending Chennaiyin FC Future

Chennaiyin FC confirmed on Thursday the extension of head coach Owen Coyle's contract through 2026, marking another chapter for the veteran who had previously shepherded the team to a runner-up finish during the 2019-20 season. This term, he spearheaded the team into the play-offs for the first time in four years.

Coyle expressed enthusiasm about his extended tenure, highlighting his unwavering faith in the club's vision and potential. He thanked supporters, players, and club staff for their commitment. "The unwavering support from fans and dedication from players make this a special place to work," Coyle stated.

Coyle's leadership is affirmed by Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani, who appreciates his passion and experience, ensuring his role in shaping the club's future. This season, under Coyle's guidance, Chennaiyin FC has had a robust start, emphasizing a promising path ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)