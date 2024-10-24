India Triumphs in ODI Opener with Stellar Bowling Performance
Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana praised India's bowling and fielding for their win against New Zealand in the first ODI, after a disappointing T20 World Cup. Despite being bowled out for 227, India defended the target, thanks to debutant Seamer Saima and bowler Deepti Sharma's performances, overcoming New Zealand by 59 runs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana expressed her delight with India's bowling and fielding efforts, which were instrumental in their victory against New Zealand in the first ODI of the series.
Following a challenging T20 World Cup campaign, where they failed to reach the semifinals, this win marked a significant morale boost for the team.
Despite setting a modest target of 228, India's bowlers, led by debutant Saima and Deepti Sharma, effectively contained New Zealand, securing a 59-run win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh and West Indies Clash in Tense Women's T20 World Cup Showdown
India Dominates Sri Lanka with Kaur's Stellar Performance in Women's T20 World Cup Clash
India Faces Crucial Test Against Australia in T20 World Cup Showdown
India Faces Historic Battle Against Australia in Women's T20 World Cup
Blind Cricketers Gear Up for T20 World Cup Challenge in Pakistan