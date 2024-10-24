India Triumphs in ODI Opener with Stellar Bowling Performance

Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana expressed her delight with India's bowling and fielding efforts, which were instrumental in their victory against New Zealand in the first ODI of the series.

Following a challenging T20 World Cup campaign, where they failed to reach the semifinals, this win marked a significant morale boost for the team.

Despite setting a modest target of 228, India's bowlers, led by debutant Saima and Deepti Sharma, effectively contained New Zealand, securing a 59-run win.

(With inputs from agencies.)