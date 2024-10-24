Thrilling Comeback: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Ends in a 2-2 Draw

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa battled to an exciting 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League encounter on Thursday. The match saw a spirited comeback from Chennaiyin FC thanks to a late strike by substitute Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa, under the guidance of India coach Manolo Marquez, took a 2-1 lead with goals from Udanta Singh and Armando Sadiku. However, Chennaiyin's Colombian striker, Wilmar Jordan Gill, initially put his team ahead within the first 11 minutes.

Despite several dramatic attempts from both sides, the game concluded in a draw, with Connor Shields named Player of the Match for his crucial assist and defensive contributions. Both teams now prepare for their next fixtures against tough opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)