Left Menu

Thrilling Comeback: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Ends in a 2-2 Draw

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League. FC Goa initially led 2-1, but Chennaiyin's substitute Chima Chukwu scored the equalizer. Despite several opportunities, both teams settled for a point, with Connor Shields named Player of the Match for his efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:08 IST
Thrilling Comeback: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Ends in a 2-2 Draw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa battled to an exciting 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League encounter on Thursday. The match saw a spirited comeback from Chennaiyin FC thanks to a late strike by substitute Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa, under the guidance of India coach Manolo Marquez, took a 2-1 lead with goals from Udanta Singh and Armando Sadiku. However, Chennaiyin's Colombian striker, Wilmar Jordan Gill, initially put his team ahead within the first 11 minutes.

Despite several dramatic attempts from both sides, the game concluded in a draw, with Connor Shields named Player of the Match for his crucial assist and defensive contributions. Both teams now prepare for their next fixtures against tough opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024