Washington Sundar Spins a Web with Seven-Wicket Haul Against New Zealand

In a commanding display on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at Pune, Indian spinner Washington Sundar showcased his talent by taking seven wickets. Sundar's exceptional performance held the visiting team to a total of 259 runs after electing to bat first. His economical bowling, with a rate of 2.50, was key to leading the Indian attack.

During the post-day press conference, Sundar revealed that subtle speed adjustments were crucial on Pune's pitch. He mentioned that discussions with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped strategize their approach. 'The ball became very soft, so we had to give more speed to it,' Sundar explained. This tactic paid off, notably in dismissing Devon Conway after lunch.

New Zealand's innings was marked by notable performances from Devon Conway, who scored 76 runs, and Rachin Ravindra, who contributed 65 runs. Despite these efforts, Sundar dismantled their lineup, capturing wickets from key players like Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. India, trailing by 243 runs, managed an unsteady start to their innings, finishing the day at 16/1.

(With inputs from agencies.)