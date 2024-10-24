Left Menu

French League Games Face Suspension Over Homophobic Chants

French Sports Minister Gil Averous has announced potential suspensions of Ligue 1 and 2 games if homophobic chants or violence occur. Following a recent PSG match incident, the LFP supports strict enforcement of the FIFA protocol on match suspensions. Two individuals have been identified for initiating the chants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:36 IST
French League Games Face Suspension Over Homophobic Chants
match

The French Sports Minister Gil Averous stated on Thursday that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games could face suspension or a complete halt if any further incidents involving homophobic chants or violence occur. This move comes on the heels of recent scrutiny over fan behavior.

The governing body of the French football league, LFP, condemned the homophobic chants heard during Paris St Germain's match against Strasbourg last Saturday. Minister Averous mentioned that they have requested the French football federation (FFF) to strictly implement FIFA's protocol, which includes match suspension, interruption, and a definitive halt. Enforcement is expected to commence from Sunday.

Additionally, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed earlier on Thursday that two individuals responsible for initiating these chants during the PSG game have been identified. Notably, PSG emerged victorious with a 4-2 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024