French League Games Face Suspension Over Homophobic Chants

The French Sports Minister Gil Averous stated on Thursday that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games could face suspension or a complete halt if any further incidents involving homophobic chants or violence occur. This move comes on the heels of recent scrutiny over fan behavior.

The governing body of the French football league, LFP, condemned the homophobic chants heard during Paris St Germain's match against Strasbourg last Saturday. Minister Averous mentioned that they have requested the French football federation (FFF) to strictly implement FIFA's protocol, which includes match suspension, interruption, and a definitive halt. Enforcement is expected to commence from Sunday.

Additionally, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed earlier on Thursday that two individuals responsible for initiating these chants during the PSG game have been identified. Notably, PSG emerged victorious with a 4-2 win.

