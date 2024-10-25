Left Menu

Lim and Schmidt Dominate PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship

Sarah Jane Lim and Emilia Schmidt triumphed over India's Amrita Mukherjee and Sharmada Balu in the PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship quarter-final. Their technical prowess was unmatched as they won 11-1, 11-2. Another quarter-final saw the USA-Taiwan team defeat the Australian-Japanese pair.

Sarah Jane Lim and Emilia Schmidt delivered a masterclass performance against India's Amrita Mukherjee and Sharmada Balu in the PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship held at the DLTA Stadium. The duo asserted their dominance early on, clinching the first set 11-1 and proceeding to maintain their superiority in the second set, which ended 11-2. The Indian pair struggled to counter Lim and Schmidt's aggressive smashes and technical excellence.

This victory firmly establishes Lim and Schmidt as formidable contenders in the championship. In another match, the USA-Taiwan partnership overcame the Australian-Japanese duo, winning 11-4, 11-9 in the Women's Pro quarter-final.

The PWR DUPR India Masters, part of the PWR700 series, aims to enhance pickleball's presence in India. With this event on the PWR World Tour, players have the opportunity to accumulate up to 700 ranking points, impacting future tournament seeding and eligibility. The event also features the PWR Battle of the Leagues-Minor League Pickleball, showcasing diverse team competitions across categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

