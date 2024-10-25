Latham's Heroics Propel New Zealand to Commanding Lead

In a commanding performance at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham's impressive batting display carved out a notable 301-run lead against India on Day 2 of the second Test. The visitors ended the day at 198/5, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips providing the backbone in the final session.

The day started with New Zealand carrying forward from 85/2, only to face quick dismissals, including that of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Latham's exquisite innings of 86 laid the groundwork for the Kiwis before falling to India's persistent bowling efforts spearheaded by Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India struggled with the bat earlier, with their innings collapsing to Mitchell Santner's career-best figures. The team's batsmen faltered against the New Zealand spinners, with only brief resistance from the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill. At 156, India fell short on the scoreboard, enabling New Zealand's first innings lead.

