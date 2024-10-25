Wrestlers Protest: A Fight Beyond the Mat

Twelve wrestlers, scheduled to participate in the upcoming World Championships in Tirana, Albania, staged a protest outside the residence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking intervention in the withdrawal of Indian teams from the tournament. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is under scrutiny following a legal challenge led by wrestler Satyawart Kadian.

The dispute arose after the WFI, under suspension, announced selection trials for the U23 and senior Worlds, a decision contested by several prominent wrestlers as contempt of court. With wrestlers' futures uncertain and the lack of an acting governing body, tensions mounted as their opportunity to compete hangs by a thread.

The protesting athletes, desperate for resolution, voiced their frustration over the hindrance in their professional careers due to organizational failures. Their protest highlights the urgent need for clarity and stability within the wrestling community to ensure fair play and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)