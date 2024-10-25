Left Menu

Sri Lanka A Stuns Defending Champs Pakistan A to Reach ACC Emerging Asia Cup Final

Dushan Hemantha's four-wicket haul and Ahan Wickramasinghe's fifty guided Sri Lanka A to victory over Pakistan A, ending the defending champions' run in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final. Sri Lanka dominated the chase, nullifying Pakistan's attempts to defend 136.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:24 IST
Sri Lanka A victory (Photo: Aisan Cricket Council/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a thrilling semi-final clash at the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, Sri Lanka A delivered a spectacular performance to knock out defending champions Pakistan A. Dushan Hemantha's exceptional four-wicket contribution and a stunning fifty by Ahan Wickramasinghe secured Sri Lanka's spot in the tournament final.

Sri Lanka's aggressive strategy paid off while chasing the modest target of 136. Despite an early setback with opener Yashodha Lanka's dismissal for obstructing the field, Lahiru Udara and Ahan Wickramasinghe unleashed an unrelenting assault, setting the tone in the powerplay with explosive batting that left Pakistan searching for answers.

While Pakistan made sporadic breakthroughs, including a pivotal dismissal by Sufiyan Muqeem, Sri Lanka's calculated maneuvers, spearheaded by Wickramasinghe's unbeaten 52, kept them in command. Earlier, Pakistan's innings struggled against Hemantha's precision, ending at 135/9, paving the way for Sri Lanka's emphatic triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

