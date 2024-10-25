Left Menu

Telangana Sets Ambitious Sports Agenda with Revamped Policy

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has tasked officials with finalizing the state's new sports policy by November's end. The policy aims for hosting National Games, upgrading facilities, and founding Young India Sports University. Expert insights and global sports models are being considered to create a leading state initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:04 IST
In a bid to elevate Telangana's stature in Indian sports, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged officials to finalize the state's new sports policy by the end of November. Aiming to set a national benchmark, the policy is being crafted with insights from experts and leading sportspersons.

The Chief Minister emphasized the strategic use of current sports resources, proposing the enhancement of existing stadiums and complexes to align with future demands. Additionally, Reddy highlighted Telangana's aspiration to host the National Games within two years, instructing officials to coordinate with the Indian Olympic Association.

Reddy also accelerated the pace on creating a Young India Sports University, sharing lessons from South Korea's Sports University and Australia's University of Queensland. Both institutions exemplify global excellence in sports education and policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

