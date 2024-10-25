Bengaluru FC Triumphs Over Kerala Blasters with Electrifying Display

Bengaluru FC claimed a dominant 3-1 victory over rivals Kerala Blasters FC, fortifying their standing in the Indian Super League with their fifth win.

The match commenced with a thrilling pace as Bengaluru's Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz capitalized on an early defensive error, propelling his team into the lead.

Despite Kerala's equalizing penalty, Spanish star Edgar Mendez delivered a decisive second goal, ensuring Bengaluru's triumph before Mohamed Salah sealed the match with a late goal in stoppage time.

(With inputs from agencies.)