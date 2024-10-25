RFU Unveils Enhanced Elite Player Contracts

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has taken a significant step by announcing the 17 players awarded enhanced Elite Player Squad (EPS) contracts. These contracts, providing guaranteed annual payments, replace the former match-based fee system.

This development is part of the Men's Professional Game Partnership (MPGP), granting coach Steve Borthwick the authority on all sports science and medical decisions related to the players. Although Borthwick has the option to contract 25 players, he initially opted not to use his full allocation.

The RFU did not disclose financial specifics of these 'hybrid' contracts, though reports estimate their value at around £160,000. Conor O'Shea, RFU's Director of Performance Rugby, expressed optimism about the enhanced collaboration between clubs, players, and the national team.

