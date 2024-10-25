Indomitable India: U17 Triumphs Again in AFC Qualifiers

The Indian U17 men's football team continued their winning streak in Group D of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Turkmenistan at Chonburi Stadium on Friday. Rishi Singh delivered the decisive goal on the verge of halftime, solidifying India's position with six points from two matches. The team aims to maintain their momentum as they prepare to face hosts Thailand in their final group fixture on Sunday.

Riding high after a commanding 13-0 win against Brunei Darussalam, India displayed their confidence and form early on. Mohammed Kaif attempted a long-range shot within the first six minutes, though unsuccessful. Shortly after, Levis Zangminlun skillfully dribbled in from the left, creating an opportunity for Hemneichung Lunkim, whose shot narrowly missed the mark.

With Turkmenistan barricading their defense, India resorted to long-distance shots and crosses. A glimmer of hope arose in the 35th minute when a goalie error almost allowed a goal; however, it was ruled offside. Nevertheless, persistence paid off in the 44th minute when Lunkim's powerful strike led to Rishi Singh scoring the lone goal. Despite Turkmenistan's increased aggression in the second half, India's defense held firm, consistently threatening a second goal. Despite a couple of offside calls, India controlled the match and looked to extend their lead with several missed opportunities.

