India Faces Tough Test As New Zealand Takes Command in Pune

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, praised New Zealand's bowlers for their adeptness in adapting to Pune's conditions, putting India on the back foot. With a substantial lead, New Zealand's performance has put India on the verge of their first home Test series defeat since 2012, leaving them desperate for a comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:22 IST
Morne Morkel (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a challenging encounter at Pune's MCA Stadium, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel heaped praise on New Zealand's bowlers for effectively adapting to the conditions during the second Test. Morkel acknowledged the constant pressure exerted by the Kiwis, driving India to confront the brink of their first home Test series loss since 2012.

New Zealand built a commanding lead with disciplined bowling and a robust batting display, culminating in a 301-run advantage. India's first innings saw a disappointing collapse, being bowled out for 156 with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner notably claiming a career-best of 7/53, stalling India's momentum.

The loss of captain Rohit Sharma early in India's second innings exemplified the team's struggles, with emerging players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill finding it hard to stave off New Zealand's spinners. As India faces a do-or-die situation, Morkel emphasized the need for a standout performance to reignite their campaign.

