Epic Showdowns at PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship

The PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship witnessed gripping encounters as Indian pair Armaan Bhatia and Harsh Mehta triumphed in the Pro division, securing a place in the finals. Their victory was marked by a narrow win against Jai Grewal and Jason Taylor, reflecting skill and determination.

In other developments, Australia-American duo Mitchell Hargreaves and Roman Estareja decisively moved to the finals, outplaying the American team. The Taiwanese-American duo Yuchieh Hsieh and Xiao Yi Wang Beckvall, and the Dutch/Australian pair Roos Van Reek and Kaitlynn Hart also made their mark in the women's Pro division.

This prestigious event, part of the PWR World Tour, offers up to 700 ranking points, crucial for player standings. The tournament is a key platform for showcasing talent and establishing pickleball's prominence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)