Devank's Stunning Performance Leads Patna Pirates to Victory

Devank's outstanding performance was the highlight of a thrilling Kabaddi match, as Patna Pirates clawed back from a deficit to defeat the Tamil Thalaivas 42-40 in Friday's PKL clash. His strategic moves and remarkable 25 points were crucial in turning the game around.

The Tamil Thalaivas dominated the first half, racing to a solid 9-point lead with help from key players like Narender Kandola and Sachin. However, Devank's Super Raid in the final minutes of the half helped reduce their lead to 23-18.

In the second half, Devank continued to impress with another Super Raid, eventually putting the Pirates ahead. His relentless effort was instrumental in securing the win. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan also showcased a strong performance, beating Bengaluru Bulls with a decisive 36-22 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)