Devank's Stunning Performance Leads Patna Pirates to Victory
The Patna Pirates triumphed over Tamil Thalaivas in a thrilling match, thanks to Devank's remarkable 25-point performance. Despite trailing initially, Devank's strategic raids helped the Pirates clinch a 42-40 victory. Alongside, Puneri Paltan secured a win against the Bengaluru Bulls with a 36-22 scoreline.
- Country:
- India
Devank's outstanding performance was the highlight of a thrilling Kabaddi match, as Patna Pirates clawed back from a deficit to defeat the Tamil Thalaivas 42-40 in Friday's PKL clash. His strategic moves and remarkable 25 points were crucial in turning the game around.
The Tamil Thalaivas dominated the first half, racing to a solid 9-point lead with help from key players like Narender Kandola and Sachin. However, Devank's Super Raid in the final minutes of the half helped reduce their lead to 23-18.
In the second half, Devank continued to impress with another Super Raid, eventually putting the Pirates ahead. His relentless effort was instrumental in securing the win. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan also showcased a strong performance, beating Bengaluru Bulls with a decisive 36-22 victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Puneri Paltan's Triumphant Start: A Tactical Triumph in PKL 11 Opener
Pawan Sehrawat Shines as Telugu Titans Triumph Over Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Opener
Puneri Paltan Triumphs Over Haryana Steelers in Thrilling PKL Opener
Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Season 11 Opener
Puneri Paltan Dominates Patna Pirates in a Thrilling Victory