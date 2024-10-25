Left Menu

Devank's Stunning Performance Leads Patna Pirates to Victory

The Patna Pirates triumphed over Tamil Thalaivas in a thrilling match, thanks to Devank's remarkable 25-point performance. Despite trailing initially, Devank's strategic raids helped the Pirates clinch a 42-40 victory. Alongside, Puneri Paltan secured a win against the Bengaluru Bulls with a 36-22 scoreline.

Updated: 25-10-2024 23:00 IST
Devank's outstanding performance was the highlight of a thrilling Kabaddi match, as Patna Pirates clawed back from a deficit to defeat the Tamil Thalaivas 42-40 in Friday's PKL clash. His strategic moves and remarkable 25 points were crucial in turning the game around.

The Tamil Thalaivas dominated the first half, racing to a solid 9-point lead with help from key players like Narender Kandola and Sachin. However, Devank's Super Raid in the final minutes of the half helped reduce their lead to 23-18.

In the second half, Devank continued to impress with another Super Raid, eventually putting the Pirates ahead. His relentless effort was instrumental in securing the win. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan also showcased a strong performance, beating Bengaluru Bulls with a decisive 36-22 victory.

