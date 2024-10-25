Left Menu

India Announces Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Despite Shami's Absence

India's cricket team will face Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series without key player Mohammed Shami due to an ankle injury. Fresh faces like Nitish Kumar Reddy have been introduced, while Kuldeep Yadav is set for rehab. The much-anticipated series kicks off in Perth on November 22.

Team India. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising move, India's cricket selectors have omitted right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami from their squad for the eagerly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Shami's prolonged absence follows an ankle injury sustained after the ODI World Cup in 2023, sidelining him since November. As the squad shapes up, numerous newcomers, such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana, have been chosen to compete on the Test stage. Notably, Nitish Reddy impressed during the recent T20I series against Bangladesh with an explosive knock and crucial wickets, grabbing attention with his standout performance.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has also been gaining traction, showcasing formidable form since the Duleep Trophy. With an impressive tally of four centuries and a total of 632 runs across eight innings, Easwaran has become a name to watch as he prepares for the upcoming challenges. Harshit Rana, yet to wear the national cap, will be hoping to make his mark in the cricketing arena.

Kuldeep Yadav is another player who will miss the tour owing to a referral to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for treatment of a lingering groin issue. As for the leadership, opener Rohit Sharma is set to captain the squad, supported by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. The first Test match is slated for November 22 in Perth, marking the beginning of what promises to be an exhilarating series.

