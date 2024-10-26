F1 Showdown: Controversy and Calls for Change at Mexico City Grand Prix

The Formula 1 landscape is charged with tension as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris continue their fierce championship battle. The dispute over Lando Norris's penalty at the United States Grand Prix added more fuel to the competition going into the Mexico City Grand Prix.

McLaren's efforts to overturn the penalty, which benefitted Verstappen, were rejected, leaving Norris and his team aggrieved. Norris maintained his innocence, sparking wider discussions about F1's regulatory practices and the perceived favoritism towards Verstappen.

Amid these controversies, the call for permanent stewards to ensure consistency in officiating echoed among drivers. George Russell led talks on the financial and regulatory reforms needed, questioning where fines collected go, and advocating for transparent guidelines in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)