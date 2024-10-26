Left Menu

Bengaluru FC's Strategic Win over Kerala Blasters in Thrilling ISL Match

Bengaluru FC defeated Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 in an intense Indian Super League match, overcoming a spirited home crowd. Coach Gerard Zaragoza praised his team's defensive performance despite conceding a goal, emphasizing the importance of the three points gained and their strategy against crosses.

Updated: 26-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:45 IST
Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza commended his players for their robust performance in a challenging 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. Zaragoza's team faced an energetic sell-out crowd in Kochi but managed to secure their fifth win of the season, maintaining their top position in the standings.

The Spanish coach expressed satisfaction with his team's defensive strength, even though they couldn't prolong their streak of clean sheets beyond 45 minutes. "It was really hard," Zaragoza remarked on the stadium's feverish atmosphere that buoyed the local team. Despite conceding a goal, Zaragoza emphasized the victory's importance over maintaining a defensive record.

Discussing match strategies, Zaragoza highlighted his team's effective response to the Blasters' frequent crosses. He acknowledged the role of luck in top-level football but credited his players for allowing manageable spaces and minimizing goal threats. Looking forward, Bengaluru FC prepares to face FC Goa in an upcoming away fixture.

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

