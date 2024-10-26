Bengaluru FC's Strategic Win over Kerala Blasters in Thrilling ISL Match

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza commended his players for their robust performance in a challenging 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. Zaragoza's team faced an energetic sell-out crowd in Kochi but managed to secure their fifth win of the season, maintaining their top position in the standings.

The Spanish coach expressed satisfaction with his team's defensive strength, even though they couldn't prolong their streak of clean sheets beyond 45 minutes. "It was really hard," Zaragoza remarked on the stadium's feverish atmosphere that buoyed the local team. Despite conceding a goal, Zaragoza emphasized the victory's importance over maintaining a defensive record.

Discussing match strategies, Zaragoza highlighted his team's effective response to the Blasters' frequent crosses. He acknowledged the role of luck in top-level football but credited his players for allowing manageable spaces and minimizing goal threats. Looking forward, Bengaluru FC prepares to face FC Goa in an upcoming away fixture.

