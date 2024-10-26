Left Menu

Adidas Athletes Shine at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Adidas athletes achieved remarkable success at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi. Alemaddis Eyayu and Cynthia Limo secured the top two places in the Elite Women's category, while Nicholas Kipkorir took bronze in the Elite Men's category. Their success was supported by the innovative Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 shoes.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:05 IST
Adidas Athletes Shine at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
In a showcase of athletic prowess, Adidas athletes stood out at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race held in New Delhi.

Alemaddis Eyayu clinched the gold medal in the Elite Women's Half Marathon, finishing in a notable 01:08:17. Cynthia Limo followed closely with a silver-winning time of 01:08:27. In the Elite Men's category, Nicholas Kipkorir claimed bronze, finishing the race in under an hour with a time of 59:59.

The athletes' achievements were bolstered by the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 running shoes, which offer unparalleled performance enhancements through lightweight design and efficient energy return. Available for purchase both online and in select retail stores, these shoes symbolize Adidas' commitment to innovation and excellence in the sports industry.

