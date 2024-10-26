Left Menu

India Aims for Stronger Batting in Second ODI Against New Zealand

India looks to improve batting performance in the second women's ODI against New Zealand, following a first match win. Key players include Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. New Zealand faces a setback with Amelie Kerr's injury. The teams prepare for a decisive match in the series.

  • Country:
  • India

India will focus on enhancing its batting performance to secure the series against New Zealand in the second women's ODI this Sunday. Despite a 59-run victory in the first match, batters need consistency, having lost wickets after getting promising starts. Captain Smriti Mandhana must lead by example, correcting her recent form slump and drawing from past successes.

India will also monitor Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness, who missed the previous game due to injury. The team's bowling unit shines, buoyed by debutant pacer Saima Thakor's strong showing and Radha Yadav's wicket-taking return. Their efforts will bolster India's chances in the upcoming game.

For New Zealand, the series takes a hit as key all-rounder Amelie Kerr returns home due to a muscle tear. Her absence is a significant blow for the team, as she was influential in the first ODI with four wickets. With the series decider imminent, New Zealand must adapt quickly to fill the void left by Kerr.

