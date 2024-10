Pakistan's Spin Champions Triumph Against England

In a stunning display of spin bowling, Pakistan's Noman Ali and Sajid Khan dismantled England's batting lineup within three days, securing a crucial nine-wicket victory in the third and final Test.

The experienced Ali and Khan delivered a masterclass by capturing an astounding 19 wickets, restricting England to a meager 112, marking their lowest innings score in Pakistan.

With a significant first innings lead, skipper Shan Masood led Pakistan to its first home series triumph since 2021, defeating England 2-1, a sweet revenge against their previous loss under England captain Ben Stokes.

(With inputs from agencies.)