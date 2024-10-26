Left Menu

Dynamic Pakistan Dismantles England: Stokes' Post-Series Reflection

England Test captain Ben Stokes expressed his disappointment following a 9-wicket defeat and 2-1 series loss to Pakistan. Pakistan's revamped squad shifted the series dynamics, leading to England's failure in the final two games. Despite setbacks, Stokes looks forward to upcoming challenges against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:23 IST
Dynamic Pakistan Dismantles England: Stokes' Post-Series Reflection
Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

England Test captain Ben Stokes was visibly upset following his team's 9-wicket loss in the third Test, leading to an overall 2-1 series defeat against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The introduction of new players by Pakistan notably shifted the series' dynamics, enabling the hosts to outperform England.

Stokes conceded that England failed to meet the challenges in the final two matches. He acknowledged Pakistan's creditable performance during the post-match presentation, lamenting, "Disappointing, losing games and losing series. We weren't able to match the challenges in the last two games."

As the English team prepares for a forthcoming three-Test series against New Zealand, Stokes remains optimistic. He emphasized the importance of learning from the subcontinental tour, applauding individual performances, particularly of spinners Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed. Meanwhile, Pakistan's experienced spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, posed difficult questions for England, taking 39 wickets over the decisive Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024