Dynamic Pakistan Dismantles England: Stokes' Post-Series Reflection

England Test captain Ben Stokes was visibly upset following his team's 9-wicket loss in the third Test, leading to an overall 2-1 series defeat against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The introduction of new players by Pakistan notably shifted the series' dynamics, enabling the hosts to outperform England.

Stokes conceded that England failed to meet the challenges in the final two matches. He acknowledged Pakistan's creditable performance during the post-match presentation, lamenting, "Disappointing, losing games and losing series. We weren't able to match the challenges in the last two games."

As the English team prepares for a forthcoming three-Test series against New Zealand, Stokes remains optimistic. He emphasized the importance of learning from the subcontinental tour, applauding individual performances, particularly of spinners Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed. Meanwhile, Pakistan's experienced spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, posed difficult questions for England, taking 39 wickets over the decisive Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)