India on Brink of Historic Home Series Defeat Against New Zealand

India faced a potential series defeat at home against New Zealand, ending day three at 178-7, chasing 359 runs. Mitchell Santner's five wickets put India on the back foot. India aims to prevent their first home series loss since 2012, with their consecutive win record under threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:38 IST
India's cricket team is on the verge of a historic home series defeat as they struggle at 178-7, chasing New Zealand’s 359 in the second test. Mitchell Santner took five crucial wickets, including key batsman Virat Kohli, leaving India in a precarious position on day three.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive start for India was halted when he was dismissed for 77, followed by Rishabh Pant’s quick run out. Despite late resistance from India, New Zealand capitalized on the strong foundation laid by captain Tom Latham's 86 and Santner's earlier performance, reaching a second innings total of 255.

The hosts, eager to avoid their first home series defeat since 2012 and with their impressive streak of 18 consecutive home series victories in jeopardy, face an uphill task. India's best home chase remains the 387-4 against England in 2008, a feat that seems elusive on the current spinning track.

