Rayhan Thomas Surges in Bangkok Golf Tournament

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas impressed with a 6-under 64 on day three of the International Series Bangkok, positioning himself for a title challenge. Tied for second at 14-under, Thomas is joined by five others while American Peter Uihlein leads at 17-under.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:09 IST
Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas delivered a stellar performance with a 6-under score of 64 during the third round of the International Series Bangkok on Saturday. This remarkable display has placed him in contention for the title, sharing the second spot at 14-under par with five other competitors.

American golfer Peter Uihlein is at the forefront, leading by three strokes at 17-under, after an impressive three-under-par 67. This tournament marks the sixth event in the International Series, crucially paving the way to the LIV Golf League.

Rayhan Thomas, who turned professional only recently in June, is quickly making a name for himself. This follows his win at the Coimbatore Open in India in August, and a commendable tied-eighth finish in the International Series Morocco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

