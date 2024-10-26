Rayhan Thomas Surges in Bangkok Golf Tournament

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas delivered a stellar performance with a 6-under score of 64 during the third round of the International Series Bangkok on Saturday. This remarkable display has placed him in contention for the title, sharing the second spot at 14-under par with five other competitors.

American golfer Peter Uihlein is at the forefront, leading by three strokes at 17-under, after an impressive three-under-par 67. This tournament marks the sixth event in the International Series, crucially paving the way to the LIV Golf League.

Rayhan Thomas, who turned professional only recently in June, is quickly making a name for himself. This follows his win at the Coimbatore Open in India in August, and a commendable tied-eighth finish in the International Series Morocco.

