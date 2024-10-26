India Faces Unprecedented Loss in Test Series, Opens WTC Race

India experienced a significant setback in the World Test Championship standings following a 113-run defeat to New Zealand in the second Test. This loss, marking India's first home series defeat in 12 years, has affected their points percentage (PCT), dropping it to 62.82 from 68.06.

The defeat has narrowed India's lead over Australia, who occupy the second spot with a PCT of 62.50. With this defeat, the race for the World Test Championship Final has intensified, giving teams like Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand a chance for qualification.

India, previously dominant with 18 consecutive series wins, now faces the challenge of winning four out of their remaining six matches to secure a spot in the WTC Final without depending on external results. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia has become crucial for Rohit Sharma's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)