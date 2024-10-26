India Bucks Pressure to Claim Sultan of Johor Cup Bronze

In an intense showdown at the Sultan of Johor Cup, India Colts captured the bronze medal after a nerve-wracking shootout win against New Zealand, concluding a match tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. The heroics of India's goalkeeper, Bikramjit Singh, who made three pivotal saves, were instrumental in the victory. During the tense shootout, strikers Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha held their nerve to deliver for India. In the initial stages of the match, Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh had given India an early 2-0 advantage, but New Zealand pulled level with goals from Owen Brown and Jonty Elmes in the final quarter, as per Hockey India's press release.

India started strong with a synchronized attack, using quick, short passes and deft dribbling. In the 11th minute, Dilraj Singh capitalized on Mukesh Toppo's assist to give India the lead. Despite attempts by Anmol Ekka, Chandan Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh, their efforts fell short, but Dilraj remained accurate, propelling India ahead. Throughout the second quarter, India showcased a robust defense, effectively blocking New Zealand's offensive pushes and a series of penalty corners, maintaining their 2-0 lead into the halftime.

The third quarter saw no change in score, but New Zealand rallied in the fourth, threatening India's bronze prospects by netting two key goals. Bradley Rothwell's cross enabled Owen Brown to score in the 51st minute. Determined for an equalizer, New Zealand succeeded when Jonty Elmes, who had previously troubled India with a hat-trick, scored another. As both teams exchanged penalty corners in the closing moments, Elmes' strike forced a nail-biting shootout, which India won, securing their bronze medal triumph.

