Left Menu

India Bucks Pressure to Claim Sultan of Johor Cup Bronze

India's junior hockey team secured a bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup, outlasting New Zealand in a nerve-wracking shootout. Key performances from goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh and strikers Gurjot, Manmeet, and Sourabh allowed India to triumph after New Zealand forced a 2-2 tie in regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:30 IST
India Bucks Pressure to Claim Sultan of Johor Cup Bronze
India in action (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In an intense showdown at the Sultan of Johor Cup, India Colts captured the bronze medal after a nerve-wracking shootout win against New Zealand, concluding a match tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. The heroics of India's goalkeeper, Bikramjit Singh, who made three pivotal saves, were instrumental in the victory. During the tense shootout, strikers Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha held their nerve to deliver for India. In the initial stages of the match, Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh had given India an early 2-0 advantage, but New Zealand pulled level with goals from Owen Brown and Jonty Elmes in the final quarter, as per Hockey India's press release.

India started strong with a synchronized attack, using quick, short passes and deft dribbling. In the 11th minute, Dilraj Singh capitalized on Mukesh Toppo's assist to give India the lead. Despite attempts by Anmol Ekka, Chandan Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh, their efforts fell short, but Dilraj remained accurate, propelling India ahead. Throughout the second quarter, India showcased a robust defense, effectively blocking New Zealand's offensive pushes and a series of penalty corners, maintaining their 2-0 lead into the halftime.

The third quarter saw no change in score, but New Zealand rallied in the fourth, threatening India's bronze prospects by netting two key goals. Bradley Rothwell's cross enabled Owen Brown to score in the 51st minute. Determined for an equalizer, New Zealand succeeded when Jonty Elmes, who had previously troubled India with a hat-trick, scored another. As both teams exchanged penalty corners in the closing moments, Elmes' strike forced a nail-biting shootout, which India won, securing their bronze medal triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024