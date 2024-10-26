Left Menu

High Stakes at Hero Women's Indian Open: Bakshi Leads Indian Charge

Hitaashee Bakshi stands as the top Indian golfer at the Hero Women's Indian Open, holding a three-day aggregate of five-over 221 to rank tied 15th. England's Alice Hewson and Belgium's Manon De Roey lead the field, navigating the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:03 IST
In a thrilling display at the Hero Women's Indian Open, young golfer Hitaashee Bakshi emerged as the highest-ranked Indian, tied 15th with a three-day score of five-over 221. Her remarkable performance comes amidst challenging conditions at the DLF Golf and Country Club, the sole LET event in South Asia.

England's Alice Hewson and Belgium's Manon De Roey fiercely contested the top position, sharing the lead at three-under-par 213. As only 13 players managed to break par, the competition tightened, with De Roey displaying exceptional prowess to return a seven-under 65, sharing the spotlight with Austria's Emma Spitz.

Despite the daunting course, Bakshi leads the Indian contingent, a stroke ahead of amateur Mannat Brar, who delivered a commendable sub-par card on Saturday. As the tournament advances, players like Pranavi Urs and Ridhima Dilawari face an uphill battle to climb the leaderboard, promising intense excitement in the final rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

