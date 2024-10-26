India Seeks Stronger Batting Against New Zealand in Second Women's ODI
The Indian women's cricket team is aiming to enhance their batting performance against New Zealand in the second ODI, following a win despite missed opportunities in the first match. India eyes a series seal, led by Smriti Mandhana and hoping for key contributions from recovering players and debutants.
The Indian women's cricket team will look to step up their batting performance when they face New Zealand in the second one-day international (ODI) match this Sunday. Despite a comfortable 59-run victory in the first game, the team is eager to capitalize better on their starts.
Skipper Smriti Mandhana aims to rebound after a lean period, drawing inspiration from her prior successes against South Africa. Meanwhile, the fitness of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur remains under watch as she missed the previous match due to a niggle.
India eyes a strong performance from its debutants, especially Saima Thakor, whose bowling impressed in the last match. New Zealand faces a setback with the loss of key all-rounder Amelie Kerr due to injury, impacting their quest to level the series.

