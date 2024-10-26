Indian Wrestlers Shine with Five Medals at U23 World Championships
Indian wrestlers achieved remarkable success at the U23 World Championships, securing a total of five medals. Anjli earned a silver medal, falling short against Ukraine's Vynnyk. Chirag aims for gold after reaching the 55kg final, while other team members secured bronze, consolidating India's standing in the competition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:14 IST
Indian wrestlers have made their mark at the U23 World Championships, earning a total of five medals. Among the highlights, Anjli claimed a silver medal after a tough battle against Ukraine's Solomiia Vynnyk.
Chirag stands on the verge of gold having reached the final in the 55kg category, setting the stage for an intense showdown with Kyrgyzstan's Abdymalik Karachov.
India's medal tally was boosted by bronze wins from Ramchandra More in greco-roman, as well as Neha Sharma, Shiksha, and Monika in their respective categories, highlighting the strength and skill of the Indian cohort.
