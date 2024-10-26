Indian Wrestlers Shine with Five Medals at U23 World Championships

Indian wrestlers have made their mark at the U23 World Championships, earning a total of five medals. Among the highlights, Anjli claimed a silver medal after a tough battle against Ukraine's Solomiia Vynnyk.

Chirag stands on the verge of gold having reached the final in the 55kg category, setting the stage for an intense showdown with Kyrgyzstan's Abdymalik Karachov.

India's medal tally was boosted by bronze wins from Ramchandra More in greco-roman, as well as Neha Sharma, Shiksha, and Monika in their respective categories, highlighting the strength and skill of the Indian cohort.

(With inputs from agencies.)