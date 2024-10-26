Rohit Sharma Defends Ashwin and Jadeja After Historic Home Series Defeat

India's cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has come to the defense of star all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja following their series defeat to New Zealand. Despite a valiant effort, Ashwin and Jadeja couldn't salvage the second Test match played in Pune, resulting in India's first home series defeat since 2012.

New Zealand's decisive 113-run victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium marked their inaugural series win in India, breaking the hosts' 18-series home winning streak. Rohit, in the post-match press conference, addressed the towering expectations placed on Ashwin and Jadeja, asserting that they shouldn't bear the brunt of the loss alone.

While acknowledging their subdued performance in the match, where Ashwin took five wickets and Jadeja scored 80 runs, he reinforced that cricket is inherently a team effort. His statements underscore a need for balanced expectations and collective responsibility in the face of this historic defeat. (ANI)

