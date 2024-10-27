Left Menu

Herve Renard Returns to Saudi Arabia Coaching Helm

Herve Renard has been reappointed as the coach of Saudi Arabia's national team following the departure of Roberto Mancini. Renard previously led Saudi Arabia from 2019-2023, including a memorable win over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. His new contract runs until 2025, with a possibility to extend until 2027.

27-10-2024
Herve Renard has once again taken the reins of Saudi Arabia's national football team, following the recent exit of Roberto Mancini. Renard's appointment marks his second tenure with the team, coming just days after Mancini stepped down.

The French coach, widely recognized for leading France women's team to the Paris Olympics quarterfinals, initially made headlines during his previous stint with Saudi Arabia when he guided them to a sensational 2-1 victory over Argentina in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Expressing his deep connection with the team and its fans, Renard's new contract extends through the end of 2025, with an option to extend to the 2027 Asian Cup. His first game back will see him leading Saudi Arabia against Australia on November 14 in Melbourne.

