Zheng Qinwen Claims Pan Pacific Open Title with Stellar Performance

China's Zheng Qinwen secured her third title this season by defeating Sofia Kenin in the Pan Pacific Open final. Zheng impressed with 33 winners and 16 aces under a closed roof in Tokyo, adding this victory to her earlier wins in Palermo and the Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:22 IST
China's rising tennis star Zheng Qinwen showcased her exceptional skills once again by defeating Sofia Kenin in the Pan Pacific Open final with a score of 7-6(5) 6-3.

The match, held in Tokyo, witnessed Zheng hit a remarkable 33 winners along with 16 aces, sealing her third trophy this season after previously triumphing in Palermo and the Paris Olympics.

Despite a closely contested first set with no breaks, Zheng ultimately secured the tiebreak with a powerful forehand. The second set highlighted her dominance, as she swiftly took a commanding lead, overcoming a resilient Kenin to claim the title.

