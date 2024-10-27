Zheng Qinwen Claims Pan Pacific Open Title with Stellar Performance

China's rising tennis star Zheng Qinwen showcased her exceptional skills once again by defeating Sofia Kenin in the Pan Pacific Open final with a score of 7-6(5) 6-3.

The match, held in Tokyo, witnessed Zheng hit a remarkable 33 winners along with 16 aces, sealing her third trophy this season after previously triumphing in Palermo and the Paris Olympics.

Despite a closely contested first set with no breaks, Zheng ultimately secured the tiebreak with a powerful forehand. The second set highlighted her dominance, as she swiftly took a commanding lead, overcoming a resilient Kenin to claim the title.

