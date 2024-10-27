Left Menu

Hyderabad FC Celebrates First Win with a Stellar Performance in ISL

Hyderabad FC's Thangboi Singto commends the team's collective effort in their impressive 4-0 victory against Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League. The inclusion of foreign players brought strategic advantage, while the support from fans and management was pivotal in achieving their first win of the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:49 IST
Hyderabad FC Celebrates First Win with a Stellar Performance in ISL
Thangboi Singto (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto attributed their commanding 4-0 triumph over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) to the team's overall effort. Allas Paulista's double and goals from Stefan Sapic and Parag Shrivas secured the Yellow and Blacks' inaugural win of the season.

Singto acknowledged the impact of foreign players but emphasized the collective patience through tough stretches. He credited new ownership and fan support as stabilizing forces, bolstering seasoned players like Lenny, adding that an all-Indian staff faced challenges but thrived collectively. "We created our luck," Singto noted in the post-match press conference.

Boasting the first-time inclusion of all four foreign players, the team saw three goals from these imports. Citing thorough selection and player ethos, Singto stressed that personality melds with skill enhance team synergy. He reflected on previous seasons, maintaining a hopeful outlook with one win and draw in five matches.

The former Kerala Blasters assistant coach expressed joy for fans and the vibrant crowd at Kolkata's KBK stadium, where local enthusiasm matches home fervor. Singto expressed ambitions to strengthen fan engagement through wins. Hyderabad FC now gears up to face Kolkata rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the GMC Balayogi stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024