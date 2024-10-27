Hyderabad FC Celebrates First Win with a Stellar Performance in ISL

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto attributed their commanding 4-0 triumph over Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) to the team's overall effort. Allas Paulista's double and goals from Stefan Sapic and Parag Shrivas secured the Yellow and Blacks' inaugural win of the season.

Singto acknowledged the impact of foreign players but emphasized the collective patience through tough stretches. He credited new ownership and fan support as stabilizing forces, bolstering seasoned players like Lenny, adding that an all-Indian staff faced challenges but thrived collectively. "We created our luck," Singto noted in the post-match press conference.

Boasting the first-time inclusion of all four foreign players, the team saw three goals from these imports. Citing thorough selection and player ethos, Singto stressed that personality melds with skill enhance team synergy. He reflected on previous seasons, maintaining a hopeful outlook with one win and draw in five matches.

The former Kerala Blasters assistant coach expressed joy for fans and the vibrant crowd at Kolkata's KBK stadium, where local enthusiasm matches home fervor. Singto expressed ambitions to strengthen fan engagement through wins. Hyderabad FC now gears up to face Kolkata rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the GMC Balayogi stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)