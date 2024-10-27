Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Undergone Major Shuffle Ahead of Australia and Zimbabwe Tours

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, returns for Pakistan's upcoming series in Australia, following their absence during the Tests against England. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named new One-Day International and T20I squads, with Fakhar Zaman omitted amid board investigations.

Babar Azam, along with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, has been recalled to the Pakistan cricket squad for the white-ball series against Australia, after being sidelined during the recent Tests against England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced new One-Day International and T20 squads for their tours in Australia and Zimbabwe, set to start next month. This announcement marks significant changes, introducing several new players while omitting experienced names like Fakhar Zaman, following his inquiry with the PCB over supportive tweets for Babar.

The Pakistan team selectors have made bold decisions to test new players in Zimbabwe, while reserving top-tier players for the three ODIs and T20Is in Australia. The Australian tour will run from November 4th to 18th, followed by the Zimbabwe series from November 24th to December 5th.

