Akash Mishra, a promising defender from Mumbai City FC, has outlined his vision for the future of Indian football, emphasizing the need for a cohesive playing style. Speaking candidly about his career and aspirations, Mishra stressed the importance of bravery and a distinctive football philosophy for the nation's progression in the sport.

Mishra's pride in representing the Indian national team is palpable, with standout moments etched in his memory. Reflecting on his debut against Oman, he described it as a pinnacle in his career. His tenure at Mumbai City FC has been equally rewarding, particularly games against formidable opponents like Al Hilal, which he described as incredible experiences.

Mishra's goals are closely tied to national achievements, expressing hopes for improvement under a new coach. His admiration for the professionalism at Mumbai City FC forms the backbone of his development, underscoring the significance of consistency and dedication. As Mumbai City FC prepares for challenges ahead, Mishra remains optimistic and focused on team success.

(With inputs from agencies.)