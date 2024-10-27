Left Menu

Real Madrid Joins Forces Against Racism After Clasico Incident

Real Madrid and the Spanish league condemned racist abuse against Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the recent Clasico match. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible, with calls for disciplinary action. The league and club reaffirm their zero-tolerance policy towards racism in football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:53 IST
Real Madrid Joins Forces Against Racism After Clasico Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a unified stance against racism, Real Madrid and the Spanish league have condemned recent abusive insults directed at Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Clasico match. As investigations continue, the club committed to identifying the perpetrators behind the despicable acts.

Real Madrid emphasized its zero-tolerance policy, hoping to eradicate all forms of racism and xenophobia in football. The incident occurred when Yamal celebrated his goal in front of Madrid fans, an act which was met with unacceptable racial slurs.

This situation echoes previous issues involving Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, highlighting ongoing challenges in addressing racism within the sport. The league reiterated its resolve to eliminate such behavior both on and off the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024