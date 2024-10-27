Real Madrid Joins Forces Against Racism After Clasico Incident

In a unified stance against racism, Real Madrid and the Spanish league have condemned recent abusive insults directed at Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the Clasico match. As investigations continue, the club committed to identifying the perpetrators behind the despicable acts.

Real Madrid emphasized its zero-tolerance policy, hoping to eradicate all forms of racism and xenophobia in football. The incident occurred when Yamal celebrated his goal in front of Madrid fans, an act which was met with unacceptable racial slurs.

This situation echoes previous issues involving Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, highlighting ongoing challenges in addressing racism within the sport. The league reiterated its resolve to eliminate such behavior both on and off the pitch.

