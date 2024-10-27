Sukant Kadam Shines with Double Medals at Japan Para-Badminton 2024

In a stellar display of athletic prowess, India's Sukant Kadam secured top honors at the Japan Para-Badminton International 2024, seizing a gold medal in the men's singles (SL4) category and a silver in men's doubles (SL3-SL4) alongside partner Dinesh Rajaiah.

Sukant dominated the singles finale against compatriot Tarun, triumphing with a decisive 21-12, 21-10 win. His formidable performance throughout the event was characterized by precision and tenacity, leaving Tarun with few chances to counter.

In doubles, Sukant and Dinesh demonstrated resilience against the Indian pair of Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav, ultimately taking a hard-earned silver. Sukant expressed his gratitude for the valuable support from his coaches and the para-badminton community, dedicating his achievements to them.

