Sukant Kadam Shines with Double Medals at Japan Para-Badminton 2024
Indian para-badminton athlete Sukant Kadam clinched gold in men's singles and silver in men's doubles at the Japan Para-Badminton International 2024. His victories underscore his status as a top global contender. Sukant shared his excitement and gratitude for the triumphs and thanked his team for their support.
- Country:
- Japan
In a stellar display of athletic prowess, India's Sukant Kadam secured top honors at the Japan Para-Badminton International 2024, seizing a gold medal in the men's singles (SL4) category and a silver in men's doubles (SL3-SL4) alongside partner Dinesh Rajaiah.
Sukant dominated the singles finale against compatriot Tarun, triumphing with a decisive 21-12, 21-10 win. His formidable performance throughout the event was characterized by precision and tenacity, leaving Tarun with few chances to counter.
In doubles, Sukant and Dinesh demonstrated resilience against the Indian pair of Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav, ultimately taking a hard-earned silver. Sukant expressed his gratitude for the valuable support from his coaches and the para-badminton community, dedicating his achievements to them.
(With inputs from agencies.)