Harbhajan Singh Speaks Out: The Downfall of India's Star Batters on Rank Turners
Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh critiques India's strategy of playing on rank turners, which has negatively impacted star batters' confidence and home averages. Citing Ajinkya Rahane as an example, he argues that the uncertain pitch conditions damage players' careers and leads to inconsistent performances both at home and overseas.
In a candid discussion, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh criticized the Indian cricket team's strategy of playing on rank turners, which has significantly hindered the home performances of star batters over time. The issue has reportedly drained the confidence of players, including Ajinkya Rahane, affecting their career trajectories.
Harbhajan pointed out a recent instance against New Zealand in Pune, where India faced defeat after losing the toss. The spinner expressed concerns about the over-reliance on pitches that offer excessive turns from the start, challenging the team's ability to handle such conditions.
Recalling past transitions in Indian cricket, Harbhajan questioned the notion that certain players are irreplaceable, insisting that there is ample domestic talent to fill any voids. With key upcoming tests like the Australia series, Singh hopes for change but notes the pressure on seniors could alter the team dynamics.
