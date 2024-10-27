Left Menu

Bishworjit Saikhom Triumphs Again at Ironman 70.3 Goa, Tejasvi Surya Makes History

Former Ironman champion Bishworjit Saikhom reclaimed his title at the 2024 Ironman 70.3 Goa with a personal best time. Tejasvi Surya became the first Member of Parliament to complete an Ironman. Egypt's Yasmin Halawa secured the women's victory. The competition attracted nearly 1,200 participants, showcasing remarkable sportsmanship.

In a stunning comeback, former Ironman champion Bishworjit Saikhom of the Indian Army clinched the top position at the 2024 Ironman 70.3 in Goa. Held at Miramar Beach, the 32-year-old athlete showcased unparalleled dedication, achieving a personal best time of 4:32:04 in the men's category, as he reclaimed the title he won during the inaugural edition in 2019.

The race was marked by a historic feat, as Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya became the first Member of Parliament to complete an Ironman. He finished with a time of 8:27:32, having previously participated as part of a relay team. Nearly 1,200 competitors participated in the arduous event, which entailed a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycle, and a 21.1 km run.

In the women's category, Egypt's Yasmin Halawa emerged victorious, dominating the cycling stage and crossing the finish line first with a time of 5:22:50. Her victory was a testament to her consistent training since her triathlon journey began at the 2016 Ironman 70.3 in Barcelona. The event also saw impressive performances from relay teams, with the all-Goan team, The Fit Swagger Goa, claiming the top spot.

