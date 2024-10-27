Bishworjit Saikhom Triumphs Again at Ironman 70.3 Goa, Tejasvi Surya Makes History

In a stunning comeback, former Ironman champion Bishworjit Saikhom of the Indian Army clinched the top position at the 2024 Ironman 70.3 in Goa. Held at Miramar Beach, the 32-year-old athlete showcased unparalleled dedication, achieving a personal best time of 4:32:04 in the men's category, as he reclaimed the title he won during the inaugural edition in 2019.

The race was marked by a historic feat, as Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya became the first Member of Parliament to complete an Ironman. He finished with a time of 8:27:32, having previously participated as part of a relay team. Nearly 1,200 competitors participated in the arduous event, which entailed a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycle, and a 21.1 km run.

In the women's category, Egypt's Yasmin Halawa emerged victorious, dominating the cycling stage and crossing the finish line first with a time of 5:22:50. Her victory was a testament to her consistent training since her triathlon journey began at the 2016 Ironman 70.3 in Barcelona. The event also saw impressive performances from relay teams, with the all-Goan team, The Fit Swagger Goa, claiming the top spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)