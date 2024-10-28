India Shines at U23 World Wrestling Championships with Nine Medals

The Indian wrestling team delivered an outstanding performance at the 2024 U23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania, clinching a total of nine medals. Among these, the delegation bagged one gold, one silver, and seven bronze medals, marking a noteworthy achievement on the global stage.

Chirag captured India's sole gold medal in the men's 57 kg category, becoming the third Indian to achieve this feat in the history of the championships, following in the footsteps of Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat and Reetika Hooda. Reetika had competed under the United World Wrestling banner last year due to sanctions on the Wrestling Federation of India amid widespread protests.

In other notable performances, Tokyo 2020 medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya had earlier secured a silver in the same category in 2018. Anji added a silver in the women's 59 kg, while Monika continued her impressive streak with a second consecutive bronze in the women's 68 kg. Furthermore, Sujeet and Vicky brought home bronze in the men's 70 kg and 97 kg categories, respectively. This marked India's first-ever medal in the heavyweight division at these championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)