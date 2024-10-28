Nepal's Dramatic Win Ends India's SAFF Championship Hopes

The Indian women's football team saw their campaign in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2024 come to an end after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Nepal in the semi-finals at the Dasharath Stadium. This sets the stage for a final showdown between Nepal and Bangladesh, the latter having defeated Bhutan 7-1 in an earlier semi-final.

The semi-final match between India and Nepal unfolded with more off-field drama than on, as a controversial refereeing decision led to a 70-minute stoppage. After Sangita Basfore's goal in the 62nd minute put India ahead, Nepal's subsequent equalizing goal was annulled, sparking vehement protests and leading to a delay. This prolonged interruption seemed to break India's momentum, allowing Nepal's Sabitra Bhandari to level the score shortly after play resumed, forcing the match into penalties.

The penalty shootout saw Nepal maintain composure, converting all four of their initial attempts, while only Manisha and Karishma Shirvoikar scored for India. The chaos started earlier in the second half when Nepal's Rekha Poudel was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. With tensions running high, and both players and fans on edge, the match's outcome became a source of contention and confusion, ultimately resulting in India's departure from the tournament.

